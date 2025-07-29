The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off Dimple Berry, a popular lounge located in Lekki Phase 1, following multiple verified complaints of persistent noise pollution from residents.

The enforcement, carried out by LASEPA’s environmental compliance team, forms part of the agency’s ongoing crackdown on environmental infractions, particularly in residential and mixed-use areas.

Speaking to journalists after the operation, LASEPA General Manager, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, said the agency had received numerous complaints about loud music and disturbances from the lounge. He added that despite several notices and directives, the management of the facility failed to take corrective measures.

“We had no choice but to seal the premises after the operators ignored repeated warnings. This action is necessary to safeguard the health and well-being of residents in Lekki and to reinforce compliance with environmental regulations,” Dr Ajayi said.

He disclosed that the lounge was given ample opportunity to install soundproofing equipment or reduce noise levels, but no meaningful steps were taken.

Dr Ajayi reaffirmed LASEPA’s commitment to enforcing environmental standards and urged operators in the entertainment and hospitality sectors to embrace noise-control technologies and ensure full compliance with state guidelines.

“LASEPA remains dedicated to fostering a serene and healthy environment for all Lagos residents,” he said.