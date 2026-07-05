The Federal Government has unveiled plans to transform the Wudil Livestock Market in Kano State into an international-standard livestock trading hub, positioning it as a model for modern livestock commerce in West Africa. The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, announced the initiative during an inspection of key livestock…...

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to transform the Wudil Livestock Market in Kano State into an international-standard livestock trading hub, positioning it as a model for modern livestock commerce in West Africa.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, announced the initiative during an inspection of key livestock facilities in Kano State on Saturday, July 4, 2026, according to a post shared on the ministry’s official X account.

Maiha said the move forms part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to modernise Nigeria’s livestock value chain through improved infrastructure, industrial processing and efficient market systems.

Describing Wudil as a strategic national asset, the minister noted that the market handles an estimated 130 trucks of livestock weekly, with each truck carrying no fewer than 35 cattle, making it one of the busiest livestock markets in Northern Nigeria.

“Wudil is a strategic national asset, however, the environmental and operational gaps are significant. Our goal is to redesign this market and reposition it into a modern, permanent livestock exchange hub that operates daily and meets international standards,” he said.

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Maiha explained that despite its economic importance, the market is hindered by inadequate sanitation, poor slaughtering facilities, the absence of loading bays, weak veterinary services and insufficient regulatory controls.

He said the planned reforms would shift livestock trade from reliance on live animal transportation to a value-added system driven by feedlots and modern abattoirs.

“On average, animals lose about 25 kilograms in transit. This is avoidable loss of value that we must eliminate,” the minister said.

According to him, the upgraded facility will feature structured animal pens, separate holding areas for different species, veterinary quarantine and inspection units, administrative offices, banking facilities, security posts, hospitality services and organised commercial zones.

He added that the market would be fully fenced and operated under a regulated system where livestock are registered, weighed and tracked to improve transparency, accountability and revenue generation.

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Kano State Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu, welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and transformative.

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He said the state government had embraced the proposal and would collaborate with the Federal Government to upgrade Wudil into a benchmark livestock market for the West African sub-region.

According to him, the project aligns with Kano State’s agricultural modernisation agenda and is expected to boost revenue generation, improve trade efficiency and strengthen livestock management.

As part of the visit, the minister also inspected selected feedlots in Wudil, visited the Wudil Milk Collection Centre where he met with stakeholders on strengthening dairy aggregation, and toured the Samal Integrated Farm to discuss the future expansion of its operations.