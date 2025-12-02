Nigeria has been crowned champions of the Para Volleyball event at the maiden edition of the West Africa Zone A & B Para Games after defeating Ghana 3–0 in the final match. The Nigerian team began their campaign with a hard-fought 3–0 (25–13, 25–20, 25–22) victory over Niger Republic i...

Nigeria has been crowned champions of the Para Volleyball event at the maiden edition of the West Africa Zone A & B Para Games after defeating Ghana 3–0 in the final match.

The Nigerian team began their campaign with a hard-fought 3–0 (25–13, 25–20, 25–22) victory over Niger Republic in their opening game.

They later showcased even greater dominance in their final fixture against Ghana, securing another straight-sets win to clinch the title.

Nigeria took full control from the start, winning the first set 25–10. The momentum continued in the second set with an emphatic 25–6 triumph, before sealing the match with a 25–16 win in the third set.

Speaking after the victory, the President of the Paravolley Federation of Nigeria, Kayode Ladele, said the triumph reflects the board’s commitment to growing the sport nationwide.

“It makes me feel achieved, since we have been putting works into developing paravolley in Nigeria; people can now see the results in the open. You cannot challenge victory, victory is victory,” he said.

Technical Director and Head Coach of the team, Priscilla Agara, also expressed gratitude to Paravolley President Olukayode Ladele for consistently providing international exposure for the athletes, including the 2024 Paralympic Games qualifiers and the 2024 Paravolleyball Club Championship.

“The win is a massive one for Nigeria. It confirms our status in the West African sub-region. We are grateful to God for the victory, and I want to thank my players for bringing the gold home,” she added.