The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has postponed the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for applicants to its Nigeria-Russia Scholarship Programme, which was originally scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026, citing unforeseen circumstances beyond the Commission’s control. This was contained in a post by the NDDC on their official X account on…...

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has postponed the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for applicants to its Nigeria-Russia Scholarship Programme, which was originally scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026, citing unforeseen circumstances beyond the Commission’s control.

This was contained in a post by the NDDC on their official X account on Sunday July 5, 2026.

The post reads in part, “On behalf of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Directorate of Education, Health and Social Services (EHSS) wishes to inform all applicants to the Nigeria–Russia Scholarship Programme that the Computer-Based Test (CBT), previously scheduled for Monday, 6 July 2026, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the Commission’s control.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

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“A new date for the CBT will be communicated in due course. Applicants are advised to monitor their email addresses and the NDDC’s official communication channels regularly for further updates.

We thank all applicants for their patience and continued cooperation.”