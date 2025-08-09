The Federal Government has assured compliance with the directive to complete abandoned projects started by the Niger Delta Development Commission. The Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh gave this assurance while visiting some project sites in Rivers State. The management of the Niger De...

The Federal Government has assured compliance with the directive to complete abandoned projects started by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh gave this assurance while visiting some project sites in Rivers State.

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission welcomed the Minister at the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The delegation then proceeded to Khana Local Government Area to inspect progress on the Kaa-Ataba bridge project.

The NDDC initiated this project in 2009 but it was left abandoned for more than ten years.

With a presidential directive backing the current management of the commission, there’s renewed hope that the bridge will finally be

completed.

Contractors returned to site in March 2025 and are working to deliver the project by the end of the year.

The 1.2 Kilometer bridge is part of the 2 kilometer road linking Kaa with Ataba, two coastal communities in Khana and Andoni Local Government

Areas.

Completing this road is projected to improve transportation and stimulate commercial activities in the area.

The Minister also visited the 3.6 km Okrika-Borokiri road, which includes a bridge linking Port Harcourt to Okrika Local Government Area.

The delegation also inspected work on the NDDC’s Niger Delta Regional Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt- a facility which is designed to

treat cardiovascular related illnesses.

The mandate is to complete long abandoned NDDC projects across the region by 2026, marking President Bola Tinubu’s third year in office.

Stakeholders believe this goal is achievable with adequate funding and political will.