The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed grief over the death of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Abdulganiyu Ambali, describing him as an accomplished academic and administrator whose contributions significantly advanced Nigeria’s education sector. In a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed grief over the death of former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Abdulganiyu Ambali, describing him as an accomplished academic and administrator whose contributions significantly advanced Nigeria’s education sector.

In a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the Board said it received news of Ambali’s passing with profound sadness.

JAMB noted that the late professor, who served as Chairman of the Board’s Virtue Vanguard Group, played a key role in strengthening the credibility and integrity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the Board, Ambali’s leadership and commitment to ethical standards helped improve examination monitoring and quality assurance processes, contributing to greater transparency in the conduct of the UTME.

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“Through his wisdom, dedication, and unwavering commitment to ethical standards, the group contributed significantly to strengthening the credibility, transparency, and integrity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME),” the statement said.

The Board described the late academic as a mentor, patriot and advocate of educational excellence whose impact extended beyond his responsibilities within JAMB.

It added that the improvements recorded in the administration of the UTME over the years reflected the efforts of stakeholders such as Ambali, who remained passionate about educational development throughout his lifetime.

JAMB also paid tribute to his achievements as a former vice-chancellor and scholar of international standing, noting that his counsel was always guided by national interest.

The Board said his death represents a significant loss to the academic community and the country, but noted that he would be remembered for his integrity, humility, diligence and selfless service.

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The Registrar, management and staff of JAMB extended condolences to his family, the government and people of Kwara State, the management of the University of Ilorin and the wider academic community.