The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has condemned allegations of managerial crisis and mass resignation of workers being peddled in some media outlets. The NSITF described the story published an online medium as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts and lacking in merit. On the Allegation of Mass Resignations and…...

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has condemned allegations of managerial crisis and mass resignation of workers being peddled in some media outlets.

The NSITF described the story published an online medium as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts and lacking in merit.

On the Allegation of Mass Resignations and Staff Intimidation, thr agency said there has been no mass resignation at the NSITF, and no managerial crisis within the organisation. What occurred was a structured Voluntary Retirements Exercise, VRE, formally advertised on March 3, 2026, and open to confirmed staff in designated senior cadres — Senior Manager, Principal Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and

General Manager.

It said the VRE was a deliberate institutional reform initiative, informed by recommendations from a credible, independent staff audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

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It offered participating staff voluntary exits with full financial benefits attached.

It added the NSITF maintains established channels for staff grievances through its Human Resource Management Department, and no credible complaints of victimisation or administrative high-handedness have been substantiated.