Troops of the Joint Task Force North Central under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD have rescued two kidnap victims during a patrol operation in Kwara State. The development was disclosed in a statement published on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, on Saturday, June 6. According to the Army, the…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force North Central under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD have rescued two kidnap victims during a patrol operation in Kwara State.

The development was disclosed in a statement published on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, on Saturday, June 6.

According to the Army, the rescue took place on June 3 during an aggressive fighting patrol conducted by troops deployed at Patrol Base Babasango to Gidan Dogo Ekaa.

The troops reportedly encountered the victims after they escaped from their abductors and secured them during the operation.

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The rescued victims were identified as 42-year-old Temitope Samuel and 40-year-old Mohammed Sani.

Following their rescue, the victims were taken into protective custody and moved to Patrol Base Babanla, where they are receiving medical attention and other support services.

The Army said arrangements were being made to reunite the victims with their families.

The statement described the operation as a reflection of the military’s ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and other security threats in the North Central region.

It added that troops operating under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD remain committed to protecting lives and property through intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace in affected communities.

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The Army also commended the troops involved in the operation for their professionalism and courage, while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts.