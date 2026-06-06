Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin, identified as Kachalla Halilu, during an intelligence-led operation at Shinkafi Weekly Market in Zamfara State. The operation was carried out by troops of the 8 Division Garrison following credible intelligence that the suspect had been sighted within the busy…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin, identified as Kachalla Halilu, during an intelligence-led operation at Shinkafi Weekly Market in Zamfara State.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 8 Division Garrison following credible intelligence that the suspect had been sighted within the busy market area, according to a counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama.

It was also reported that the troops swiftly mobilised to the location and apprehended the suspect without resistance during the targeted operation.

Items recovered from Halilu included a motorcycle, a mobile phone, a cap and livestock medication.

“The troops responded promptly to the intelligence report and successfully arrested the suspect during the operation,” the sources said.

Zagazola further reported that the suspect and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to military intelligence personnel for further investigation.

The arrest is part of ongoing military operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and criminal networks operating across Zamfara and other parts of the North-West.

Security officials said investigations are ongoing to determine the suspect’s level of involvement in criminal activities and to identify possible collaborators.

Zamfara State has remained one of the epicentres of banditry and violent crime in the North-West, with security agencies intensifying operations in recent months to curb attacks and restore stability across affected communities.