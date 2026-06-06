‎The Coordinator of the office of the First Lady in Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki has called for intensified efforts by Government Agencies; Civil Society and Non Governmental organisations; the Media; as well as Traditional and Religious institutions to combat Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in the society. ‎…...

‎The Coordinator of the office of the First Lady in Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno Obareki has called for intensified efforts by Government Agencies; Civil Society and Non Governmental organisations; the Media; as well as Traditional and Religious institutions to combat Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in the society.

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‎Speaking at the public presentation of “Beyond the Poise”, a book written by Mrs. Eme Atakpo, at the Patience Umo Eno Auditorium of the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo, the Coordinator described the publication as timely, and a courageous contribution to the fight against Domestic Violence and the protection of vulnerable persons.

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‎According to her, the launch of the book during Gender-Based Violence Awareness Month further amplifies its relevance and reinforces ongoing advocacy efforts aimed at addressing domestic abuse and related social challenges.

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‎Significantly, this book is being presented in June, which is widely recognised as Gender-Based Violence Awareness Month in Akwa Ibom State. This timing is not coincidental, but strategic and symbolic, as it amplifies the message of this book and aligns it with global and national calls to confront the scourge of domestic violence. Releasing “Beyond the Poise” at this time strengthens ongoing advocacy efforts, deepens public consciousness, and reminds us that the fight against all forms of abuse in our society requires

‎consistent and collective actions.”

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‎”Domestic Violence remains one of the most pervasive yet underreported

‎violations of human rights in our society. Behind many calm faces and

‎composed appearances lie untold stories of pain, fear, and silent suffering. This is why a book like “Beyond the Poise” is not just timely but necessary, as it challenges us to look beyond appearances and confront uncomfortable truths. The title itself is a powerful reminder that behind composure and dignity, there may be deep distress that society must no longer ignore,” she added.

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‎Lady Helen Eno Obareki who is the Chairperson of the GBV Management Committee in the State, commended the author for her plans to dedicating part of the proceeds from the book launch to supporting survivors of Domestic Violence, Rape and other vulnerable individuals, a gesture which she noted aligns with the vision of the Patience Umo Eno Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), in prioritising the welfare of vulnerable groups and the strengthening of families.

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‎Reflecting on the storyline of the book, she highlighted the experiences of its central character, Lizzy, whose journey from a seemingly ideal marriage to an abusive relationship mirrors the experiences of many women:

‎”Lizzy’s subsequent cycle of abuse and Tony’s manipulative apologies is a

‎heartbreaking reality faced by countless women behind closed doors. Yet, her

‎story is not just one of pain; it is a profound blueprint for survival and

‎identity. It teaches us the invaluable worth of true friendship, embodied by

‎Lydia, who stood fiercely by her side. More importantly, it forces us to ask

‎critical, life-saving questions: Where do we draw the line? How do we

‎recognise spousal manipulation before it turns deadly? And when do we

‎gather the courage to seek help?

‎The story goes beyond pain and victimhood. It is ultimately a story of resilience, personal growth and empowerment,” she said.

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‎The Coordinator who reaffirmed the commitment of the Akwa Ibom State Government to tackling Domestic and Gender-Based Violence through strengthened legal and institutional frameworks, particularly the enforcement of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, said the state’s Gender-Based Violence Management Committee will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to provide survivors with access to support services, justice and rehabilitation, while creating safe spaces for victims to speak out without fear of stigma.

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‎Highlighting the role of GIFA in family development, Lady Obareki emphasised that protecting families remains central to the initiative’s mission of enhancing family lives across the state. She further referenced the successful partnership between GIFA and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which trained and empowered 20 survivors of GBV with skills and starter packs, expressing optimism about future collaborations.

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‎Lady Helen Eno Obareki also had a word for survivors of abuse who continue to suffer in silence:

‎”You are not alone. Your stories

‎matter, your voices are relevant, and help is available. You do not have to

‎suffer in silence. There is help, there is hope, and there are people and

‎institutions ready to stand with you!”

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‎She congratulated the Author Mrs. Atakpo for her bold contribution to the fight against Domestic Violence and expressed the hope that Beyond the Poise would inspire meaningful conversations, drive collective action and contribute to building a society where every home remains a place of safety, dignity and love.

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‎The author of “Beyond the Poise”, Mrs. Eme Atakpo, said the novel was inspired by the painful realities of Domestic Violence and Rape, as well as the experiences of victims whose voices are often silenced; and written to shed light on societal challenges, while encouraging survivors to speak out, and stimulate conversations that would lead to positive change and justice for victims.

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‎Goodwill messages were received from, the President of WALGON in the State Mrs Akaninyene Udo and the Immediate Past Dean of the Faculty of Education, University of Uyo, Prof. Imaobong Akpan, who commended the author for drawing attention to the plight of victims of abuse and molestation. They emphasised the need for sustained awareness campaigns and collaborative efforts to reduce the incidence of GBV, noting that women remain among the most vulnerable groups.

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‎The event which was chaired by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Professor Enobong Ikpeme, featured the official unveiling of Beyond the Poise by the Archbishop and President of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Christian Ekong, who commended Mrs. Atakpo for her exemplary character and commitment to addressing societal challenges through literature.

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‎The Coordinator of the office of the First Lady was accompanied to the launch of the 382 paged book, by the member representing Uruan State Constituency in the AKS House of Assembly, Dr Itoro Etim, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offor; wife of the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Enobong Edidem; and the wife of the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Grace Umoh.

Other dignitaries at the event were the immediate past Head of the Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien and wife, members of Ibom Jewels, wives of Local Government Chairmen and members of the State Coalition against SGBV.

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