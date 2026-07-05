Jürgen Klopp has agreed to become the new head coach of the German national team after accepting the offer, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Romano disclosed the development in a post on his official X page on Sunday, stating that discussions are still ongoing regarding the details of…...

Jürgen Klopp has agreed to become the new head coach of the German national team after accepting the offer, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano disclosed the development in a post on his official X page on Sunday, stating that discussions are still ongoing regarding the details of Klopp’s long-term contract, the project, and his exit from the Red Bull Group.

He added that Red Bull had considered Oliver Glasner as Klopp’s replacement, but the Austrian manager has instead signed with Nottingham Forest.

Read Also: Jurgen Klopp: We’re playing for our Liverpool futures after ‘serious’ slump

Romano wrote: “BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Klopp has accepted to take over; long term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.

“RB considered Glasner as replacement but he signs at #NFFC.

“Klopp is back.”