Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has won the LMA Manager of the Year award after guiding Liverpool to their first league title since 1990.

The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year’s winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the award named after legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

In a personal message to Jurgen Klopp after announcing him as the winner, Mr Ferguson congratulated the German for leading Liverpool to the English Premier League tItle.

The liverpool manager said he was delighted to be named the winner of the Trophy after a man he admired so much.