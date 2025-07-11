The Kano State Executive Council has approved a comprehensive set of projects cutting across power, water supply, transportation, environmental protection, and humanitarian relief, signalling Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life f...

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a comprehensive set of projects cutting across power, water supply, transportation, environmental protection, and humanitarian relief, signalling Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life for residents.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the approvals are part of the administration’s broad strategy to drive sustainable development and deliver tangible results to Kano people.

Among the key projects is the procurement of 500 modern electric tricycles under the Abba Gida Gida Mass Transport Empowerment and Employment Programme. Valued at ₦3.7 billion, the initiative aims to boost public transportation, promote cleaner mobility, and create job opportunities, especially for youths.

In a bid to enhance Kano’s power infrastructure, the Council approved the supply and installation of two large generating sets alongside synchronizing ATS and MV panels at Government House, at a cost of ₦2.1 billion. Additional approvals include:

Supply and laying of low voltage cables at Government House ( ₦393 million ).

Stabilization of power supply at the Regional Water Supply Scheme ( ₦320 million ).

Settlement of offshore debts for the Tiga (10MW) and Challawa (2x3MW) hydroelectric power plants, totaling $1 million (about ₦1.5 billion) and other operational debts amounting to ₦94 million.

To address Kano’s persistent water scarcity, the Council authorized payments for outstanding KEDCO energy bills for March and April 2025, amounting to ₦188 million and ₦286 million respectively, alongside diesel supply for May 2025 totaling over ₦713 million.

In the environment sector, the Council approved the start of the NEWMAP-EIB erosion control project with an initial allocation of ₦300 million. It also sanctioned several drainage projects to mitigate flooding and improve sanitation:

Construction of reinforced concrete drainage at Toranke, Ajingi LGA ( ₦137 million ).

Minor drainage works at Hotoron Arewa, Nassarawa LGA ( ₦185 million ).

Clearance of minor drainages across 88 wards in eight metropolitan LGAs, costing ₦343 million.

Additional projects approved include:

Construction of a mini stadium in Kwankwaso, Madobi LGA ( ₦152 million ).

Procurement of operational vehicles for the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) ( ₦244 million ).

Expansion of contracts for road markings and crash barrier maintenance under the urban renewal programme, valued at ₦2.5 billion.

In the humanitarian sector, the Council approved the immediate disbursement of ₦3 billion in federal intervention funds to flood victims across all 44 LGAs of the state, alongside ₦39 million in relief materials specifically for victims in Doguwa LGA.

During the meeting, Governor Yusuf expressed frustration over the ongoing water scarcity crisis and issued a stern ultimatum to relevant agencies to resolve the issues promptly. He emphasized that the state government has already provided all necessary logistics to tackle the problem.

According to the Council, these approvals reflect Governor Yusuf’s administration’s commitment to delivering impactful governance, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing the welfare of Kano residents.