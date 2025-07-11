In a joint effort to combat the rising cases of virtual asset and investment fraud, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will launch a nationwide sensitization campaign aimed at educating Nigerians about the dangers of cybercrime and promoting...

In a joint effort to combat the rising cases of virtual asset and investment fraud, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will launch a nationwide sensitization campaign aimed at educating Nigerians about the dangers of cybercrime and promoting a financial integrity culture.

Speaking during a public lecture hosted by the EFCC to honor African Union Anti-Corruption Day, NOA Director-General Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu highlighted the Agency’s plan to launch a thorough Digital Awareness Campaign in strategically selected states.

He explained that the states would be picked based on critical vulnerability characteristics such as investment fraud incidence, youth population density, and digital risk exposure.

Mallam Issa-Onilu also mentioned that the campaign will include a youth-focused initiative.

The initiative aims to encourage ethical entrepreneurship, promote financial responsibility, and enable young Nigerians to make informed decisions, especially those who are vulnerable to online frauds and get-rich-quick schemes.

Highlighting the Agency’s broader commitment to combating societal crimes, the NOA Director-General noted that the Agency’s innovative AI-powered platform, CLHEEAN, has been instrumental in enabling citizens to report crime-related information anonymously. Reports submitted through the platform are directed to the appropriate security agencies for prompt action.

In his remarks, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, reaffirmed the Commission’s long-standing collaboration with NOA, especially in public enlightenment on government initiatives and anti-corruption efforts. He also urged Nigerians to support and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against financial crimes.

The event also featured the participation of key stakeholders, including the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama; the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji; and representatives of the Women Society of Nigeria and various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).