Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on residents across the state to come out in large numbers to participate in the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In an address to Lagosians on Friday, the governor emphasised the importance of the polls, describing the local government as the closest tier of government to the people and a vital platform for grassroots development.

“The election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for Chairmen and Councillors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He stressed that the election goes beyond fulfilling constitutional obligations, noting that it is “a powerful expression of your voice and your civic responsibility.” The governor urged all registered voters to peacefully exercise their right to vote, reinforcing the importance of active citizen participation in strengthening the democratic process.

To ensure a smooth and credible election, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he has directed security agencies to deploy officers strategically across all polling units and communities in the state. He assured that law enforcement personnel would be on ground to safeguard voters, election officials, and electoral materials throughout the exercise.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), he said, has also confirmed its readiness to conduct the elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further appealed to political stakeholders, candidates, and party agents to conduct themselves peacefully and respectfully, urging them to uphold the principles of fairness and the rule of law during the elections.

In a special message to the youth, the governor warned against violence and encouraged them to instead serve as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility.

“I assure you that Lagos will continue to set the pace in democratic development,” Sanwo-Olu declared, reiterating his administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections.

He concluded with a call for unity and civic pride: “Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace, progress, and participatory governance.”

The local government election will determine the next set of leaders at the grassroots level, who are expected to drive community-based projects and service delivery across Lagos State.