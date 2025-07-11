The Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced that the 3rd edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, is scheduled to hold on July 23, 2025....

The annual lecture series was instituted to honour the late former Governor of Lagos State, outstanding journalist, and former President of NGE, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

This year’s lecture theme is “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

The lecture will be delivered by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center in Ikeja, Lagos, with Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, as chairman.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Special Guest of Honour, while Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, will be the Guest of Honour.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance.

His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition.

The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering on the theme “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”