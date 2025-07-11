The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to partner with China through the China-Nigeria Low-Carbon Demonstration initiative (Nextier) on the Lekki Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone (LLCDZ) Project to reduce carbon emissions in the State. The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Reso...

The Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to partner with China through the China-Nigeria Low-Carbon Demonstration initiative (Nextier) on the Lekki Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone (LLCDZ) Project to reduce carbon emissions in the State.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokinbo Wahab made this known on Thursday during a strategic meeting with the team from (Nextier) China-Nigeria Low-Carbon Demonstration Initiative held at the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Alausa, Ikeja.

Wahab said the partnership aligned with the state’s climate ambitions and policy frameworks.

He highlighted the state’s efforts to drive climate-positive growth, citing the unveiling of the Lagos Climate Adaptation and Resilient Action Plan during the 2023 Lagos International Climate Change Summit as a major milestone.

Wahab also referenced the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 between Nigeria’s Ministry of Environment and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment on the African Solar Belt Initiative, which supports low-carbon industrialization across the continent.

He explained that the Lekki Free Trade Zone was chosen as the pilot site for the initiative due to its advanced infrastructure and forward-looking development status.

“The project will reduce Lagos’ climate risk index, cut airborne diseases, and significantly improve air quality.

“We see it as a way to expand access to clean energy while boosting public health and sustainable development,” Wahab stated.

He added that the global energy transition would create jobs, improve environmental compliance, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the international market.

He assured the visiting delegation of the state’s full support through data sharing, human resources, and funding.

In his remarks, the Director of the National Council on Climate Change, Mr Michael Ivenso, said the Chinese delegation’s visit aimed at finalising the partnership and mobilising private sector participation.

“Lagos provides a conducive environment for private sector investment in clean energy and climate initiatives,” he noted, adding that the opportunities in the state were substantial and ripe for collaboration.