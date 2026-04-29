A leading electoral reform advocate, Samson Itodo, has clarified that the legal provision governing ballot papers without official marks is not a recent addition to Nigeria’s electoral framework but a long-standing safeguard embedded in successive electoral laws. Citing Section 63 of the 2022 Electoral Act, Itodo noted that the provision…...

A leading electoral reform advocate, Samson Itodo, has clarified that the legal provision governing ballot papers without official marks is not a recent addition to Nigeria’s electoral framework but a long-standing safeguard embedded in successive electoral laws.

Citing Section 63 of the 2022 Electoral Act, Itodo noted that the provision has appeared consistently in earlier legislations, including Section 67 of the 2006 Electoral Act and Section 66 of the 2010 Electoral Act.

According to him, the continuity underscores its importance in preserving the integrity of elections.

He explained that the rationale behind the provision is twofold: to prevent the counting of fake ballot papers while ensuring that genuine votes are not invalidated due to administrative lapses by presiding officers, whether deliberate or accidental.

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However, Itodo warned that the clause could be manipulated by political actors and compromised officials if not properly monitored.

He stressed the need for heightened vigilance by party agents throughout the electoral process, particularly from the printing stage to the deployment of ballot papers.

To strengthen the system, he recommended strict accountability measures for ballot papers from the point of dispatch by the Independent National Electoral Commission through Registration Area Centres to polling units.

He also called for clearer guidelines on verifying unmarked ballots and transparent documentation of decisions to accept or reject such votes.

He added that certification of these decisions by party agents, election observers and voters would further enhance credibility and public trust in the process.

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The statement by Mr Itodo, an election process and rights advocate may not be unconnected with the growing controversy started by allegations raised by the former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Cross River State, Mike Igini, about the presence of insertions not part of the originally approved bill.

The issue assumed another dimension following the issues raised by Senator Ireti Kingibe, from the Federal Capital Territory about strange insertions She claimed were not part of the original bill.