Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, says the nomination and confirmation of Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor was based on his matching competency and commitment to the development of the state. His words: “we tried as much as possible to select someone who can provide matching contributions toward the development…...

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, says the nomination and confirmation of Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor was based on his matching competency and commitment to the development of the state.

His words: “we tried as much as possible to select someone who can provide matching contributions toward the development of the state.”

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad on Tuesday, said Governor Yusuf transmitted Garo’s name following the resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

The governor revealed that “so many people were presented, but we have to look into their past performances, look at their competency and look at what they did to the state before and what they can contribute today; Murtala Sule Garo is a seasoned politician that can give his own contribution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yusuf further commended the State House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the nominee.

He said that very soon the newly confirmed Deputy Governor would be sworn in and urged residents to support him.

Governor Yusuf, while appreciating Garo for scaling through the House confirmation process, also congratulated the newly appointed Head of Service Hajiya Bilkisu Shehu Maimota.

The governor said Maimaita contribution while serving as Director and Permanent Secretary could not be over emphasised.

He urged stakeholders and civil servants to rally behind her to ensure her success in the new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Executive Council Meeting, Governor Yusuf was also presented with 39 Outstanding Excellence Awards from various organizations within and outside the state in recognition of his administration’s achievements.

One of the awards is the gift of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) given to the Governor by a primary school teacher, appreciating the Governor for his performances in educational development.