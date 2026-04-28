The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in strong terms the tragic killing of the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of the Republic of Mali, Lieutenant General Sadio Camara, following the terrorist attacks of 25 April 2025. Nigeria expresses its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the Malian Armed Forces,…...

The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in strong terms the tragic killing of the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of the Republic of Mali, Lieutenant General Sadio Camara, following the terrorist attacks of 25 April 2025.

Nigeria expresses its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the Malian Armed Forces, and the Government and people of Mali for this grievous loss at a critical moment in the nation’s history. In times such as these, when the fragility of human life is laid bare by violence, the bonds that unite nations are felt most deeply. Nigeria stands i in solidarity with Mali and reaffirms the enduring ties of brotherhood, shared destiny, and collective resilience that define the African spirit.

The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns the cowardly acts perpetrated by terrorist groups in different parts of the country in recent days which have resulted in the loss of lives and properties. Such acts not only threaten national stability but also undermine the shared values of peace, dignity, and coexistence upon which our societies are built.

Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, remains a common adversary that demands unified resolve, sustained cooperation and reaffirmation of our shared humanity to tackle.

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Nigeria reiterates its support to the Republic of Mali in its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, preserve its territorial integrity, and restore lasting peace and security. Nigeria remains committed to working with Mali and other partners within regional and international frameworks to confront the scourge of terrorism and to promote stability across the Sahel and the wider West African sub-region.

At this moment of mourning, Nigeria renews its call for strengthened solidarity among nations, guided by the principles of mutual respect, collective security, and the recognition that the peace of one is inseparable from the peace of all.