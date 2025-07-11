Troops of the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau have rescued twenty one kidnapped victims after engaging bandits in a fierce gun battle along the Kucheri–Wanzamai road in Zamfara. The incident, according to a reliable source occurred Thursday night when armed bandits attacked a commercial Hummer Bus...

Troops of the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau have rescued twenty one kidnapped victims after engaging bandits in a fierce gun battle along the Kucheri–Wanzamai road in Zamfara.

The incident, according to a reliable source occurred Thursday night when armed bandits attacked a commercial Hummer Bus which developed fault between Bilbis and Kucheri communities earlier in the day

The passengers who attempted to continue the journey after fixing the vehicle where attacked by heavily armed men on motorcycles

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on the vehicle, which led the driver to loose control and the Bus summersaulted and gutted by fire, killing six passengers.

TVC NEWS gathered that the attack happened within the restricted hours of road use which is between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Zamfara State Government had almost a year ago directed that the trouble Gusau/ Futua/ Sokoto highway be closed between 7:00 p.m. to 6:00am daily due to security reasons

The troops keeping peace in the area evacuated the Injured travellers to General Hospital, Tsafe emergency medical attention.