The Lagos State Government has cautioned traders against displaying and selling rams and other livestock on highways, road medians and other unauthorised public spaces during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. The warning was issued by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, during a media briefing held at Alausa ahead…...

The Lagos State Government has cautioned traders against displaying and selling rams and other livestock on highways, road medians and other unauthorised public spaces during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The warning was issued by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, during a media briefing held at Alausa ahead of the festival.

According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kunle Adeshina, the commissioner reminded residents and traders that the state’s ban on street trading remained in force.

“While it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell livestock animals, it must be done without defacing the state or compromising the wellness and well-being of Lagosians,” Wahab said.

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He warned that the government would not permit the use of highways, lay-bys, road medians, parks and gardens for the sale or display of livestock.

The commissioner also cautioned residents against indiscriminate refuse disposal, erection of illegal stalls and other environmental violations during the festive period.

Wahab urged Muslim faithful to properly manage waste generated during the celebration by packaging refuse appropriately and disposing of it at designated collection points for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority.

“The state government remains responsible for enlightening residents on the need to demonstrate utmost love for their environment even as they celebrate the Eid,” he stated.

He assured residents that the ministry and LAWMA were intensifying efforts to keep the state clean and eliminate refuse heaps across Lagos.

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According to him, achieving environmental sustainability and improved public health depends largely on residents maintaining proper sanitation practices.

“Let me restate government’s resolve to firmly apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of environmental laws and regulations. I enjoin residents to voluntarily comply with the extant state environmental laws,” Wahab added.

The commissioner also encouraged residents to make use of recreational centres, parks and gardens responsibly during the celebration while avoiding activities capable of degrading the environment.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public wellbeing throughout the festive season.