The Sokoto State Police Command has repelled a bandit attack on Daraye Village in Wamakko Local Government Area, killing one suspected bandit and recovering an AK-47 rifle with live ammunition. The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, who said the…...

The Sokoto State Police Command has repelled a bandit attack on Daraye Village in Wamakko Local Government Area, killing one suspected bandit and recovering an AK-47 rifle with live ammunition.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, who said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other security threats across the state.

According to the statement, the operation followed a distress call reporting that a large number of heavily armed bandits had invaded Daraye Village. In response, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Village Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) and other tactical teams were deployed to reinforce officers at the Wamakko Divisional Police Headquarters.

The police engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, forcing the bandits to retreat into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

During a subsequent sweep of the area, one suspected bandit was neutralised, while an AK-47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

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The statement added that confidence-building patrols have been intensified in the area, while neighbouring divisional police headquarters have been placed on high alert to intercept fleeing suspects who may seek medical treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to eliminating banditry and protecting lives and property across Sokoto State.