England will attempt to overcome one of the toughest assignments in world football when they take on co-hosts Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Monday morning. Thomas Tuchel’s men survived a major scare to edge DR Congo 2-1 in the…...

England will attempt to overcome one of the toughest assignments in world football when they take on co-hosts Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Monday morning.

Thomas Tuchel’s men survived a major scare to edge DR Congo 2-1 in the previous round, while Mexico continued their impressive campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ecuador to book their place in the knockout stages.

Match preview

England fans will once again be in for a late night as the Three Lions battle for a place in the quarter-finals, hoping another spirited display can carry them through after their dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo.

Brian Cipenga stunned England by giving DR Congo the lead after a defensive lapse, while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi frustrated Tuchel’s side with a string of fine saves. However, captain Harry Kane produced when it mattered most, scoring twice in the closing stages to send England through.

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Kane has now scored five goals at the tournament and is firmly in contention for another Golden Boot, while England recorded their first World Cup comeback victory after conceding first since 1966. Despite the result, questions remain over the team’s overall performances.

England failed to register a shot on target until the 30th minute against DR Congo, their longest wait in any World Cup match, and although they got the job done, they have yet to fully convince as genuine favourites.

Their toughest challenge of the tournament now awaits as they return to the high-altitude Estadio Azteca for the first time since their famous 1986 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

Read Also: France, Norway, Mexico Advance To World Cup Round of 16

Mexico, meanwhile, have continued to impress on home soil, following up their flawless group-stage campaign with a dominant victory over Ecuador.

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Julian Quinones, who scored the opening goal of the entire tournament, found the net again before setting up Raul Jimenez to seal a deserved 2-0 victory for Javier Aguirre’s side.

That win ended Mexico’s eight-match losing streak in World Cup knockout fixtures, giving El Tri their first victory beyond the group stage since the 1986 tournament.

Mexico have now won all four of their World Cup matches without conceding a goal. They are also on a six-match winning streak in all competitions and are unbeaten in 12 consecutive games since losing 2-1 to Paraguay in a friendly last November.

Their remarkable record at the Estadio Azteca further boosts confidence. Mexico have never lost a World Cup match at the famous venue, recording eight wins and two draws in 10 games, while they are unbeaten in their last 26 matches there across all competitions since a 2013 defeat to Honduras.

England, however, have enjoyed recent success in this fixture, winning each of the last four meetings between the two nations. Their most recent victory came in 2010, when Glen Johnson, Ledley King and Peter Crouch were all on the scoresheet.

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Team News

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England have dealt with several fitness concerns during the tournament, but Declan Rice is expected to be available after recovering from cramp and fatigue that forced him off late against DR Congo.

Rice was deployed at right-back in the previous round due to injuries to Jarell Quansah (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring). James is making progress but is still not expected to return in time for this match.

Tuchel faces selection decisions in the wide areas, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon both pushing for starting places. Gordon has impressed from the bench and became the first England player to record multiple World Cup goal involvements as a substitute.

Mexico have no fresh injury concerns following their victory over Ecuador, with teenage sensation Gilberto Mora emerging unscathed after making history in his first World Cup knockout appearance.

The 17-year-old became the second-youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match, just 20 days older than Pele was in 1958. Aguirre must now decide whether to keep faith with Mora or recall the more experienced Brian Gutierrez.

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Quinones has been one of the tournament’s standout performers, contributing to four Mexico goals. One more goal involvement would see him set a new national record for a single World Cup.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

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Match details

Fixture: Mexico vs England

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Kick-off Time: 1:00 a.m. (Nigeria time)

Prediction: Mexico 1-1 England (after extra time, England win on penalties)