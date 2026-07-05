The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to advancing intelligence-led, technology-driven and evidence-based policing during a working visit to Enugu State. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the IGP also…...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to advancing intelligence-led, technology-driven and evidence-based policing during a working visit to Enugu State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the IGP also charged officers of the Enugu State Police Command to uphold professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

According to the statement, Disu participated in the commissioning of the Centre for DNA Forensics, Criminal Investigation and Biotechnology (DeFOCI), describing the facility as a strategic national asset that would strengthen criminal investigations, improve the administration of justice and support the adoption of scientific methods in modern policing.

He commended the Enugu State Government, Godfrey Okoye University, the DNA Learning Center and other partners for establishing the centre, noting that it would enhance forensic research, capacity building and institutional collaboration while supporting investigations into homicide, kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, cybercrime, human trafficking and sexual offences.

Addressing officers and personnel of the Enugu State Police Command, the IGP praised their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state and urged them to strengthen intelligence gathering, embrace continuous professional development and maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

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He also assured officers that the Force would continue to prioritise personnel welfare, training, operational capacity and the provision of modern policing equipment, while maintaining zero tolerance for corruption, misconduct, abuse of office and other unethical practices capable of undermining public confidence.

The Nigeria Police Force said it remains committed to strengthening forensic capabilities and deepening institutional partnerships to ensure policing standards keep pace with Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.