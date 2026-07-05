France Football has addressed the long-standing belief that players must represent European clubs to win the Ballon d’Or, as discussions surrounding the prestigious award intensify during the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The clarification comes amid renewed debate over whether footballers based outside Europe’s top leagues have…...

France Football has addressed the long-standing belief that players must represent European clubs to win the Ballon d’Or, as discussions surrounding the prestigious award intensify during the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clarification comes amid renewed debate over whether footballers based outside Europe’s top leagues have a realistic chance of claiming the sport’s highest individual honour.

The Ballon d’Or has traditionally been dominated by players featuring for leading European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé winning the 2025 award and Manchester City’s Rodri claiming the honour in 2024.

However, in a statement posted on its official X handle on Sunday, the organiser said the Ballon d’Or has had no restriction on a player’s club affiliation since 2007, stressing that the award is presented to “the best player in the world, full stop.”

The clarification comes as discussions over this year’s Ballon d’Or favourite gather momentum alongside the closing stages of the World Cup.

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According to France Football, the award was initially created in 1956 for the best European player competing in a European league.

In 1995, eligibility was expanded to players of all nationalities, provided they played in Europe, before the final restriction was removed in 2007.

“Since 2007, there’s been no restriction: the Ballon d’Or rewards the best player in the world, full stop,” the organisers said.

The publication noted that while history shows most winners have represented European clubs, it is still possible to claim the award while playing elsewhere.

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It explained that only one men’s Ballon d’Or winner has officially represented a non-European club at the time of receiving the prize.

“Only one player was based outside Europe when he lifted the Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi in 2023. At the time of the 67th ceremony, on October 30, 2023, the Argentine was already playing for Inter Miami,” the statement said.

The organisers, however, pointed out that Messi’s victory reflected performances during the 2022/23 season, when he played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining the Major League Soccer side.

They also highlighted that the Ballon d’Or has been judged on a season basis—from August 1 to July 31—since 2022, rather than over a calendar year.

On the women’s side, France Football said only one player has won the award while representing a club outside Europe.

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“Yes, it’s entirely possible to win the Ballon d’Or without playing for a European club. It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe are shaking things up,” the organisers said.

They added, “Nothing is impossible when it comes to the Ballon d’Or. Anyone, regardless of their league, can technically claim it.”