The Ballon d’Or governing body has released its official ranking for positions from 30th to 20th, as fans around the world are gearing up for the official event on Monday.

The official list includes:

3 0 Michael Olise

2 9 Florian Wirtz

2 8 Virgil van Dijk

2 7 Declan Rice

2 6 Erling Haaland

2 5 Denzel Dumfries

24 Fabian Ruiz

23 Jude Bellingham

2 2 Alexis Mac Allister

2 1 Serhou Guirassy

TVC previously reported that the Ballon d’Or governing body has released the official Ballon d’Or criteria to select the winner for the 2025 award set to take place today.

This was disclosed by Fabriozio Roman on his official IG page.

