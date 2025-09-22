The Ballon d’Or governing body has released the official Ballon d’Or criteria to select the winner for the 2025 award set to take place today. This was disclosed by Fabriozio Roman on his official IG page. He wrote, “𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Ballon d’Or 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞...

The Ballon d’Or governing body has released the official Ballon d’Or criteria to select the winner for the 2025 award set to take place today.

This was disclosed by Fabriozio Roman on his official IG page.

He wrote, “𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Ballon d’Or 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 have been confirmed ahead of winner announcement!”

According to the official statement, the Ballon d’Or is awarded based on three main criteria.

The criteria include: