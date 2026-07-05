The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) to strengthen collaboration aimed at promoting citizen-centred regional integration across West Africa. The development was disclosed in a post shared on the ECOWAS Commission’s official X page…...

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) to strengthen collaboration aimed at promoting citizen-centred regional integration across West Africa.

The development was disclosed in a post shared on the ECOWAS Commission’s official X page on Sunday. The agreement was signed on Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Commission’s new headquarters in Abuja by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and WACSI Executive Director, Dr. Nana Asantewa Afadzinu.

The post reads, “The ECOWAS Commission has reinforced its commitment to citizen-centred regional integration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI). The agreement was signed by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and the Executive Director of WACSI, Dr. Nana Asantewa Afadzinu at the ECOWAS Commission new Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, 3rd July, 2026.

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The MoU represents far more than a formal agreement between two the institutions. It reflects a shared commitment to strategic partnership, constructive dialogue, and collective action aimed at advancing a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, and resilient West Africa. By institutionalising this collaboration, ECOWAS and WACSI have established a stronger framework for engagement that will enhance cooperation on key regional priorities. The partnership underscores the Commission’s commitment to placing citizens at the heart of regional integration, in line with the aspirations of the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which seeks to build a more united, peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous West Africa.”