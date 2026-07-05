The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced a sensitisation campaign across Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas to mobilise support for the 2026 Israel/Jordan Pilgrimage exercise. The development was disclosed in a post shared on the official X page of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.…...

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced a sensitisation campaign across Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas to mobilise support for the 2026 Israel/Jordan Pilgrimage exercise.

The development was disclosed in a post shared on the official X page of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

According to the post, the Board, led by its Secretary, Dr. Okudero Gbolabo Omoniyi, has so far visited Yaba and Apapa Local Governments to appreciate their continued support and seek patronage for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

During the visit to Yaba, Dr. Gbolabo commended the Executive Chairman, Hon. (Dr.) Adebayo Adefuye, for his sustained support for pilgrimage activities and appealed for the prompt payment of pilgrimage fares to enable the Board complete necessary preparations.

He also urged the chairman to encourage other council leaders to invest in the spiritual well-being of their constituents, noting that such support promotes stability within communities.

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Dr. Gbolabo further stressed that beneficiaries of the pilgrimage should be spiritually committed individuals who would continue to pray for their benefactors and the government.

Responding, Adefuye said his administration recognises the importance of spiritual renewal and remains committed to supporting the welfare of residents through such initiatives.

At Apapa Local Government, the Executive Chairman, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, assured the Board that her administration would support intending pilgrims through a fair and transparent process.

The Board Secretary also noted that the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has continued to pray for peace in Nigeria and Israel and expressed optimism that the pilgrimage would resume once peace is fully restored.