The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Friday inaugurated 36 members of its newly elected State Executive Committee, charging them to unite and begin mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, marked the commencement of another four-year term for the state leadership of the ruling party.

The event was earlier scheduled for Thursday but was postponed following the death of the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Karamo Yesiro, who died on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after his re-election at the party’s state congress held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the 2026 APC State Congress Technical Committee, Chief Oyinlomo Danmole, said the newly inaugurated executives were assuming office at a crucial time when the party must begin preparations for the next electoral cycle.

Danmole, who was represented by Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Secretary of the technical committee and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works, praised party leaders and members for ensuring a smooth and successful congress.

“Today is very important in our party in Lagos State because we are swearing in the newly constituted executive members of our party.

“They have been saddled with the responsibility of running our party at the state level for another four years. The party leaders strongly believe in your capacity and capabilities,” he said.

Danmole urged the new leadership to remain united and focused in order to secure victories for the party in future elections.

In his remarks, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, described the moment as critical for the party, noting that the new executive must immediately begin work toward consolidating the party’s dominance in the state.

While congratulating the executives, Ojelabi said the party leadership had confidence in their character, commitment and loyalty.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, members of the Governance Advisory Council led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and other party leaders for their continued commitment to the party.

“We welcome all of you on board. We are coming on board at a very critical period. A period we are saddled with the responsibility of mobilising for the election and win for the party massively.

“We came in at a period very close to when candidates that are going to fly the flag of the party in the next elections will emerge,” Ojelabi said.

He noted that party members were watching closely to see how the new executive would strengthen the party’s electoral performance.

“All eyes are on us today. The question they are asking us is how we going to change the narrative The narrative of making sure that we consolidate on our achievements as a party since 1999.

“They are asking us how we are going to change the narrative of our performance in the presidential election we witnessed in 2023.

“These particular questions preoccupies our mind and it is a task that must be done collectively,” he said.

According to him, delivering massive votes for the party in 2027 would also serve as appreciation to President Tinubu for his role in shaping the political careers of many party members.

“It is our way of showing appreciation to the man who made all of us politically and the man that has contributed in no small way in deepening our democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Ojelabi added that the party leadership was determined to ensure a strong electoral outing in the next general elections.

“We will go all out and make sure that we deliver our votes in totality come Jan. 16, 2027.

“We can only achieve this with unity of purpose,” he said.

The chairman also warned members against forming factions or caucuses within the party, stressing that unity remained key to electoral success.

“Today, irrespective of groups that you belong to, you just have to drop that particular group or caucus.

“Realise that you are no longer a member of any group. Rather, you are the symbol of our party. Don’t let them find you attending any caucus meeting other than APC meeting.

“I am pleading that the responsibility of consolidating lies on our unity. We must work as a team and as one family.

“Like I said, there is no time. Work starts immediately,” he said.

He further advised the executives to familiarise themselves with the party’s constitution and operational guidelines, and to maintain close relationships with leaders in their respective local government areas.

Ojelabi assured the executives of the support of Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying the governor would provide the necessary environment for them to succeed.

“Mr Governor is looking at us and he will provide the enabling environment because he believes we are the one representing him at your various councils,” he said.

A legal practitioner, Mr. Nike Coker, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to the new executive members.

Among those inaugurated were Moshood Mayegun (Deputy Chairman), Adeola Jokomba (Secretary), Oluseye Oladejo (Publicity Secretary), Folashade Bakare (Legal Adviser), Abiola Aigbe (Treasurer), Banjo Adedoyin (Financial Secretary) and Ayodele Adewale (Organising Secretary).

Others include Youth Leader, Seriki Muritala; Assistant Secretary, Azizat Adejumoke; Zonal Vice Chairman (West), Babatunde Sunday-Aboyade; Zonal Vice Chairman (Central), Muyideen Abayomi; Zonal Vice Chairman (East), Olayinka Olusanya; Assistant Legal Adviser, Adebila Adewummi; and Assistant Treasurer, Olugbenle Sonola.

Also inaugurated were Assistant Financial Secretary, Ganiyat Olaleye; Assistant Organising Secretary, Adebayo Sanwo-Olu; Welfare Officer, Adeniyi Kehinde; Auditor, Bikuda Adedoyin; Assistant Auditor, Wusu Shakiru-Ajiyan; Woman Leader, Shola Eletu; Assistant Woman Leader, Damilola Sonayan-James; Assistant Youth Leader, Vincent Adukwu; and Special Leader, Afolabi Dada.

The list also includes Senatorial Youth Leader (West), Rasheed Goshe-Oyebola; Senatorial Youth Leader (Central), Mathew Eshinlokun; Senatorial Youth Leader (East), Olugbenga Balogun; Senatorial Woman Leader (Central), Deaconess Ajiwonuola; Senatorial Woman Leader (East), Olawoyin Modupe; Ex-officio members Aishat Sanni, Yomi Olubando, Bamidele Olufemi and Ngozi Catherine.