Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has praised the performances of African teams at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, commending their resilience and competitiveness on football’s biggest stage. Okonjo-Iweala made the remarks in a post shared on her official X page on Sunday July 5, 2026, applauding…...

Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has praised the performances of African teams at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, commending their resilience and competitiveness on football’s biggest stage.

Okonjo-Iweala made the remarks in a post shared on her official X page on Sunday July 5, 2026, applauding Morocco, Egypt, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana for their efforts at the tournament.

She singled out Cape Verde for special praise, describing the Blue Sharks as a standout team despite their elimination after a spirited campaign in their maiden World Cup appearance.

“So proud of the performance of the African teams at the World Cup! Morocco and Egypt have made it through so far, but Cape Verde was a stand out. DRC, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana also battled,” she wrote.

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The WTO chief thanked the teams for making the continent proud and expressed optimism that Africa’s representatives would continue to progress in the competition.

“Thanks to all for making us proud. Keeping fingers crossed on further progress!” she added.

Looking beyond the current tournament, Okonjo-Iweala also expressed hope that Nigeria’s Super Eagles would secure qualification for the next FIFA World Cup.

“Would be exciting if Nigeria makes it through to the next World Cup,” she said.