Canada is looking to extend its historic World Cup run when it faces a formidable Morocco side in the round of 16 on Saturday. It has been a tournament of milestones for the co-host nation. A first-ever World Cup point was followed by a maiden victory, results that secured a…...

Canada is looking to extend its historic World Cup run when it faces a formidable Morocco side in the round of 16 on Saturday.

It has been a tournament of milestones for the co-host nation. A first-ever World Cup point was followed by a maiden victory, results that secured a place in the knockout stage for the first time in its history.

The Canucks edged past South Africa in the round of 32 to continue their remarkable journey, but they now face their sternest test yet in Houston.

Canada has enjoyed a relatively manageable path so far, but Morocco represents a significant step up.

The North African powerhouse, which reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, has already shown its quality with a draw against Brazil and a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands, alongside disciplined victories over Scotland and Haiti.

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While African teams have largely struggled in the knockout rounds so far, Morocco will be confident of defying that trend on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions enter the contest as clear favourites, though they will be wary of complacency against a spirited Canada side backed by passionate support.

The winner will move on to face either France or Paraguay in the quarterfinals, but both teams are firmly focused on the task at hand, with victory at NRG Stadium the immediate priority.

Canada has already matched, and arguably surpassed, expectations at this year’s tournament, but Saturday could mark the end of its inspiring run.

Morocco, however, is expected to have too much quality, bringing a blend of resilience, attacking depth, and valuable knockout-stage experience at major tournaments.

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The Atlas Lions were ranked seventh in the world before the tournament began, 23 places above their opponents, and Mohamed Ouahbi’s side will aim to underline that superiority.

Key things ahead of Canada vs. Morocco Kick Off

Location: Houston, United States

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 4

Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)