The City Boy Movement has held a high-level strategic meeting with its zonal coordinators, state directors, and key stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. The meeting, convened on Thursday, July 2, 2026, brought together prominent leaders of the movement, including…...

The City Boy Movement has held a high-level strategic meeting with its zonal coordinators, state directors, and key stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, convened on Thursday, July 2, 2026, brought together prominent leaders of the movement, including its patron, Olawande Wisdom, the Director General, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, alongside six geopolitical zonal coordinators, 36 state directors, and other national stakeholders.

According to a statement shared via the group’s X handle on Saturday, July 4, the gathering was aimed at reviewing “the Movement’s challenges, priorities, and mission objectives.”

During the meeting, Shoga outlined the group’s core mission and vision, reaffirming its commitment to political mobilisation.

He restated the organisation’s focus on “mobilising grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima for a second term in 2027.”

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The statement added that, as preparations intensify toward the 2027 polls, the meeting reinforced “the unwavering commitment of the Movement’s leadership and appointed stalwarts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and expand the Movement’s reach across the nation.”