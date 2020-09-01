Nigerian Billionaire and Business Mogul, Aliko Dangote has endorsed former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization next year.

Aliko Dangote in a series of tweets on his official twitter handle showed his support for Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala who is one of the candidates vying for the position which became vacant following the resignation of Roberto Azevedo on Sunday, August 31.

“In these challenging times, the World Trade Organisation needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.

“A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO.”

Mr. Dangote’s endorsement comes ahead of the end of the second phase of the selection process on September 7

Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala had repeatedly said that the WTO rules should guarantee a stable, predictable and fair multilateral trading system that could strengthen world economies.

The former finance minister and foreign affairs minister had said lack of trust among members was the stumbling block, while she pledged to fix the organization.

Despite Africa’s position as the likely continent to produce the next head of the WTO, the continent is divided on a consensus candidate.

Currently, Africa has three contestants from Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria.

The World Trade Organisation, this month will begin three rounds of consultations – dubbed “confessionals” — in which all member states confidentially voice their preferences, gradually whittling down the list.