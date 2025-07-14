Dignitaries have begun arriving at the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay condolences and offer their final respects....

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State is on ground to receive them. Among those who have arrived are former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as well as Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and his former media aide, Garba Shehu.

The atmosphere remains somber. Women can be seen seated on mats, resting their hands on their chins — a gesture reflecting deep mourning over the passing of the former president.

A traditional leader from Jigawa State and in-law to the former President, Ibrahim Gwiwa, told TVC News that the family has agreed to lay the former president to rest tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.