Famous Islamic Preacher, Mufti Menk, has expressed sadness over the passing of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.
The preacher widely respected for his teachings a combination of Islamic monotheism and motivational speaking made this known in a tweet on his verified X formerly Twitter handle.
He prayed for the repose of the soul of former President Muhammadu Buhari describing him as a man who is disciplined, a legend and an upright man.
He added that he was a man whose name is synonymous with integrity whon served Nigeria to the best of his ability.
https://x.com/muftimenk/status/1944442442302013860
He credited him with helping him to develop a better perception of Nigerians different from the stereotype prevalent outside the country.
The passing away of a legend, the former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, May Allah have mercy on his soul, brought me to tears! He was an upright man, who never missed his prayers and a very disciplined believer who served his people to the best of his ability. His name was synonymous with integrity. He was definitely one of those who made me develop a much better perception of Nigerians as a people. May Allah Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you the highest ranks of Jannah. Aameen. May Allah Almighty make it easy for his family, friends and the nation of Nigeria.