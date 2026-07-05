The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has appointed legal expert Wolemi Esan (SAN) and Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, as Non-Executive Directors to strengthen its board. The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the company’s Secretary, Bello Abdullahi. According…...

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has appointed legal expert Wolemi Esan (SAN) and Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, as Non-Executive Directors to strengthen its board.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the company’s Secretary, Bello Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the appointments took effect from July 1, 2026, following the retirement of former Non-Executive Directors, Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun and Taofeeq Oluwatoyin Salman.

NAHCO said the appointments are aimed at enhancing the board’s expertise in finance, corporate governance, infrastructure and corporate law as the company continues to strengthen its leadership and strategic direction.

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The company also announced the appointment of Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo as Vice Chairman, succeeding Fanimokun, who retired after eight years on the board.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Wolemi Esan, SAN and Dr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors to replace the retired Directors with effect from 1st July 2026. The Board also appointed Mr. Tajudeen Shobayo, FCA, an existing Non-Executive Director, as Vice Chairman to replace the retired Vice Chairman,” the statement read.

NAHCO added that Fanimokun remained a significant shareholder in the company despite his retirement, noting that his exit from the board was based on age considerations.

The company said Esan brings more than two decades of experience advising corporations, financial institutions and government agencies on commercial disputes, arbitration, corporate governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, as well as infrastructure projects.

According to the statement, he has advised on several transportation and infrastructure transactions, including rail, port and airport concession projects, and has been recognised by international legal ranking organisations, including Chambers Global, IFLR1000 and Legal 500.

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The statement added that Esan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Lagos State University, a Master of Laws degree from University College London, and a Master of Business Administration from Durham University.

On Omodayo-Owotuga, the company said he joins the board with extensive experience in banking, infrastructure finance, energy, governance and corporate transformation.

It added that he currently serves as an Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited and has previously held senior leadership positions across the financial and energy sectors.

It was earlier reported that shareholders of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc commended the board and management of the ground-handling group for its impressive performance and sustained improvements in returns.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the payment of N12.18bn in cash dividends and the distribution of 278.44m ordinary shares of 50 kobo each as bonus shares for the 2025 business year.

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The N12.18bn gross cash dividend represented an increase from the N11.58bn paid for the 2024 business year, marking five consecutive years of increase in payouts in the company’s history of unbroken dividend payments.

Shareholders received a dividend per share of N6.25 for the 2025 business year compared with N5.94 paid for the previous year.