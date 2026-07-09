The Federal Government has announced that the fourth evacuation flight conveying stranded Nigerians from South Africa is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday evening. The update was provided by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa. According to the ministry,…...

The Federal Government has announced that the fourth evacuation flight conveying stranded Nigerians from South Africa is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday evening.

The update was provided by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

According to the ministry, the Air Peace-operated flight is scheduled to land at 7:30 p.m.

The ministry said the flight is carrying 282 Nigerian returnees, comprising 272 passengers and 12 infants, alongside two government officials coordinating the evacuation.

The statement said: “The expected time of arrival of the 4th evacuation flight from South Africa today operated by Air Peace at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos is 7.30pm.”

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It added that the passenger manifest comprises “272 + 12 infants = 284”, with “2” officials on board, bringing the total number of Nigerian returnees on the flight to 282.

The latest evacuation is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of Nigerians from South Africa.

TVC News Online had yesterday, Wednesday, July 8, report that the fourth evacuation flight couldn’t take off because cracks were seen on the windscreen in the cockpit.