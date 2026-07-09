President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), Dr Charles Akindiji Akinola, on his 70th birthday....

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), Dr Charles Akindiji Akinola, on his 70th birthday.

Tinubu described Akinola as an accomplished public policy strategist and development expert whose career has been dedicated to nation-building.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised Akinola’s more than three decades of service across government, international development and the private sector.

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The President commended the SWDC chief for providing leadership as the pioneer head of the commission, where he is driving regional integration, economic renewal and institutional innovation across the South-West.

He also highlighted Akinola’s contributions to agriculture, governance and sustainable development, noting his previous roles as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Marine and Blue Economy and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State.

Tinubu further recalled that Akinola chaired the South-West Governors’ Forum Technical Committee, whose report laid the foundation for the establishment of the South West Development Commission.

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The President prayed for continued good health, strength and wisdom for Akinola, expressing confidence in his leadership of the commission as it works to accelerate infrastructure development, industrialisation, regional integration, job creation and human capital development across the six South-West states.

Tinubu wished the SWDC chief a happy 70th birthday and many more years of service to Nigeria.