The Senate has approved a total of N403.1 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund over two fiscal years as part of efforts to strengthen policing and support the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country. The upper chamber approved N170.1 billion for the Fund’s 2025…...

The Senate has approved a total of N403.1 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund over two fiscal years as part of efforts to strengthen policing and support the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

The upper chamber approved N170.1 billion for the Fund’s 2025 fiscal year and a further N233 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs after engagements with the management of the Fund.

Lawmakers noted that the 2025 budget, initially approved for implementation in 2024, was re-presented due to developments surrounding the proposed amendment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act and other circumstances that delayed its execution.

The approved 2026 budget will cover personnel costs, capital projects and overhead expenditures aimed at improving the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

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The Senate expressed optimism that the funding would enhance the provision of operational vehicles and equipment, rehabilitation of police barracks and stations, as well as the training and retraining of officers and men of the Force.

Lawmakers further stated that the effective implementation of the budgets would improve internal security and strengthen efforts to tackle the country’s growing security challenges amid increasing calls for tougher action against crime nationwide.