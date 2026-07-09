Nigeria has accredited five newly posted Defence Advisers and Defence Attachés from five partner countries in a move aimed at strengthening military diplomacy and deepening bilateral defence cooperation. The accreditation was conducted by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), formally authorising the diplomats to engage with Nigeria’s defence and security institutions…...

Nigeria has accredited five newly posted Defence Advisers and Defence Attachés from five partner countries in a move aimed at strengthening military diplomacy and deepening bilateral defence cooperation.

The accreditation was conducted by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), formally authorising the diplomats to engage with Nigeria’s defence and security institutions in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

The newly accredited Defence Advisers and Attachés are from Mali, Ghana, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan.

According to the Defence Intelligence Agency, the accreditation will facilitate military diplomacy, intelligence cooperation and stronger bilateral defence relations between Nigeria and the respective countries.

The agency noted that the postings are expected to deepen defence collaboration, enhance intelligence sharing and expand military-to-military engagement as Nigeria continues to strengthen strategic security partnerships with allied nations.