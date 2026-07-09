The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a Strategic Refresher Course for 100 Deputy Comptrollers as part of efforts to prepare a new crop of senior officers for higher leadership responsibilities and sustain ongoing reforms across the Service. The workshop, organised by the Human Resources Development Department in collaboration with…...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a Strategic Refresher Course for 100 Deputy Comptrollers as part of efforts to prepare a new crop of senior officers for higher leadership responsibilities and sustain ongoing reforms across the Service.

The workshop, organised by the Human Resources Development Department in collaboration with the Customs Police Unit, began on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada. The Commandant of the College, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs Dow Gaura, declared the workshop open on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

ACG Gaura described the participants as officers carefully selected for higher responsibilities within the Service, saying the training was designed to prepare them to lead by example. He added, “These officers are expected to serve as role models for the next generation of Customs personnel. This training goes beyond professional competence; it focuses on discipline, succession, conduct and leadership.”

Delivering the keynote lecture, retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs Dera Nnadi reminded the officers that promotion brings greater responsibility rather than personal privilege, stressing that, “The rank of Deputy Comptroller does not merely confer authority; it confers service. You owe responsibility to the Service, your colleagues, your subordinates, the nation’s leadership and our stakeholders.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies of the College, Comptroller Haniel Hadison, charged the participants to uphold the traditions of regimentation, discipline and professionalism, stressing that senior officers must set the standard through their conduct, appearance and relationship with their subordinates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his welcome address, the Ag. Customs Provost Marshal, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Sanusi Saulawa, said the refresher course was organised to prepare Deputy Comptrollers for the greater responsibilities that come with senior leadership positions in the Service.

He noted that the workshop reflects the Comptroller-General’s commitment to continuous capacity building, adding that officers must constantly update their knowledge, strengthen their leadership skills and uphold the discipline, professionalism and integrity expected of them as future managers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Some participants commended the Comptroller-General for approving the course, describing it as timely and impactful. They pledged to apply the knowledge they have acquired to strengthen discipline, improve service delivery, and protect the image of the Nigeria Customs Service as they assume higher leadership responsibilities across the country.