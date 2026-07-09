Morocco will take another giant step into football history when they face France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Already regarded as one of Africa’s greatest football stories, the Atlas Lions have once again carried the continent’s hopes into the knockout stages after eliminating the Netherlands and…...

Morocco will take another giant step into football history when they face France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Already regarded as one of Africa’s greatest football stories, the Atlas Lions have once again carried the continent’s hopes into the knockout stages after eliminating the Netherlands and Canada.

A victory over France would not only send Morocco into another World Cup semi-final but would also see them rewrite several records for African football and their own national team.

Here are the major records at stake.

1. First African Nation to Reach Two FIFA World Cup Semi-finals

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

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Should they defeat France, they would become the first African nation in history to reach the last four of the tournament on two occasions.

2. First African Team to Reach Consecutive World Cup Semi-finals

No African nation has ever reached the semi-finals in back-to-back World Cups.

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Morocco could become the first to achieve the feat after following up their historic 2022 campaign with another last-four appearance in 2026.

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3. First African Team to Eliminate Two Former World Champions in One World Cup

France are two-time world champions.

A victory over Les Bleus, after already eliminating the Netherlands—a former finalist—would further enhance Morocco’s reputation. More significantly, it would make them the first African nation to knock out two former World Cup-winning nations in the same tournament if they had previously eliminated a champion during the campaign.

4. Equal Africa’s Best World Cup Winning Streak

Morocco have enjoyed an impressive run through the tournament.

Another victory would extend their winning streak and place them alongside the greatest runs ever recorded by an African nation at the FIFA World Cup.

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5. Become Africa’s Most Successful Team in Knockout Matches

Morocco have consistently delivered in knockout football.

Beating France would add another famous victory and further separate them from every other African nation in terms of knockout-stage success at the World Cup.

6. Reach Their Third World Cup Semi-final Across Men’s and Women’s Football

Morocco have become one of African football’s fastest-rising nations.

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A men’s semi-final appearance would further underline the country’s remarkable football development across different FIFA competitions.

7. Set a New National Record for World Cup Wins in a Single Tournament

Every victory extends Morocco’s best-ever World Cup campaign.

A win over France would establish another national record for the most victories in one edition of the tournament.

8. Continue Africa’s Best Performance at USA-Canada-Mexico 2026

Several African teams reached the knockout rounds at the expanded World Cup, but Morocco remain the continent’s last surviving representative.

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Victory would ensure Africa remains represented in the semi-finals for a second consecutive World Cup.

9. Extend Their Best-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Run

Each knockout victory pushes Morocco further into uncharted territory.

Another famous result would reinforce their status as Africa’s benchmark on football’s biggest stage.

10. Become the First African Team to Reach Three Consecutive World Cup Quarter-finals and Beyond

Following their breakthrough in Qatar and another outstanding campaign in 2026, Morocco continue to redefine African football.

Victory over France would further cement their place among the world’s elite.

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Why It Matters

Morocco’s success has gone beyond results.

The Atlas Lions have inspired millions across Africa and the Arab world, proving that teams outside traditional football powerhouses can consistently challenge for the biggest prize.

Defeating France would not simply secure another semi-final place—it would represent another historic chapter in African football.