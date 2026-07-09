The FIFA World Cup reaches the quarter-final stage with a fascinating clash between defending champions France and tournament surprise package Morocco....

The FIFA World Cup reaches the quarter-final stage with a fascinating clash between defending champions France and tournament surprise package Morocco.

France enter the contest as favourites, boasting one of the most talented squads in world football.

Their blend of experience, pace and attacking quality has made them one of the standout teams of the tournament.

Morocco, however, have captured the imagination of football fans with their disciplined defending, tireless work rate and dangerous counter-attacking football.

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The Atlas Lions have already shown they can compete with the world’s elite and will believe another upset is within reach.

Key Players

For France, much will depend on captain Kylian Mbappé, whose blistering pace and clinical finishing make him one of the most feared forwards in the game.

Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise will provide creativity and width, while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot are expected to control the midfield.

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At the back, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano will shoulder the defensive responsibility.

Morocco’s hopes rest on the experience and leadership of Achraf Hakimi, whose attacking runs from right-back can transform defence into attack in seconds.

Midfielder Ayoub Boauaddi will be tasked with breaking up France’s attacks, while Ezzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz will look to exploit spaces on the counter.

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Expected Formations

France are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, allowing Doue or Barcola and Dembélé to stretch Morocco’s defence while providing support for Mbappe and Michael Olise.

Morocco are likely to stick with their trusted 4-1-4-1, which becomes a compact 4-5-1 without possession, making it difficult for opponents to find space between the lines.

Tactical Battles

The biggest battle will be on France’s left flank, where any of France’s dangerous wingers will come up against Hakimi.

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Their contest could produce one of the defining duels of the match.

Another key contest will be in midfield, where Tchouaméni and Rabiot will attempt to dominate possession against the Midfield led by Ounahi and Diaz and Bouaddi whose ability to shield the defence has been crucial throughout the tournament.

France will look to dominate the ball, attack through the wings and create overloads in the final third.

Morocco, meanwhile, will stay compact, frustrate the French attack and strike quickly on the counter.

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Set pieces could also prove decisive, with Morocco possessing significant aerial threat.

Prediction

France possess greater attacking depth, experience and individual quality, but Morocco’s organisation and resilience mean this is unlikely to be straightforward.

Predicted score: France 2-1 Morocco.

Expect a tightly contested encounter, with Morocco making life difficult for France but the greater quality of Les Bleus eventually proveing decisive and secures a place in the World Cup semi-finals.