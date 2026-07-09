The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to the existence of a fictitious government agency, ‘Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).’...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to the existence of a fictitious government agency, ‘Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).’

Wike, who spoke during his monthly media parley on Thursday, July 9, dismissed the claims against Gbajabiamila as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the senior government official, insisting that he knows the Chief of Staff’s responsibilities and character.

TVC News Online reports that the self-styled director-general of the fake PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi, had claimed to be operating a government agency that the presidency had said ‘does not exist’ and even claimed that Gbajabiamila was involved in his appointment.

Following the controversy, President Bola Tinubu directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter and submit its findings within 30 days.

Reacting to calls by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for opposition parties to participate in the probe, Wike described the demand as unnecessary, arguing that relevant government agencies should be allowed to conduct the investigation.

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“The demand by Atiku Abubakar is rubbish. When did the government start? When they want to put the person, okay, you from party A, come party B, come party C?” Wike said.

The FCT minister added that he understands the strategic importance of the office and expressed confidence in Gbajabiamila.

“Without any prejudice, I know the Chief of Staff very, very well,” he said.

Wike said top government officials are often targeted by individuals seeking to create controversy and undermine the administration.

“There are people you target in government to give a bad name to their boss. This is the Chief of Staff. This is the person who is in charge of finance and the Secretary to the Government. If you want to embarrass any government, these are the targets first,” he said.

He questioned the credibility of the allegations, asking why the accuser would not present evidence to security agencies if the claims were genuine.

“If the young man knows that he is correct, why run away? How can you come out to make such a statement, and then you run away? You need to be interrogated,” Wike said.

The minister also shared his personal experience with alleged blackmail attempts, saying public officials are frequently targeted because of their positions.

He recalled an incident where an individual allegedly claimed his son was involved in a $2 million land transaction, saying security agencies investigated the matter after he refused to settle the allegation privately.

“This is cheap blackmail. I will not allow that. I wouldn’t do it,” Wike said.

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Wike argued that individuals making serious allegations should be ready to provide evidence, adding that running away after making accusations raises questions about their claims.

“If it was indeed correct, eyeball to eyeball. Go to the security agency. Look at my communications with him. Look at the phone, I’ve been talking with him. Look at what we have done,” he said.

The minister, however, clarified that his defence was based on his knowledge of Gbajabiamila’s role and responsibilities, adding that he was not claiming to have knowledge of every detail surrounding the allegations.

“The Chief of Staff cannot create a budget. It is not possible,” Wike added.

The ICPC investigation into the alleged fake agency scandal is expected to be concluded within the timeframe set by President Tinubu.