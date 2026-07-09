An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama has remanded the former Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar at the Kuje Correctional Center pending the hearing of his bail application. Mr Umar was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes on a 4 count charge of conferring undue…...

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama has remanded the former Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar at the Kuje Correctional Center pending the hearing of his bail application.

Mr Umar was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes on a 4 count charge of conferring undue advantage on himself while serving as the chairman of the CCT.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting counsel Christopher Mshelia had prayed the court for a day for trial and that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

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Counsel to Mr Umar informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of his client and urged the court to take the application

The prosecution insisted that they had just been served with the bail application and would need time to respond

Justice Kekemeke adjourned the matter until 15th July for the hearing of the bail application.

In 2019 Danladi Umar as the chairman of the CCT found the former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen Guilty for failing to declare his assets