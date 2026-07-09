The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended his administration’s massive road construction programme, describing transport infrastructure as the foundation of economic development while justifying the removal of traders operating along major roads in the nation’s capital. Speaking during his monthly media parley, on Thursday, July…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended his administration’s massive road construction programme, describing transport infrastructure as the foundation of economic development while justifying the removal of traders operating along major roads in the nation’s capital.

Speaking during his monthly media parley, on Thursday, July 9, Wike said improved road networks would boost farming, commerce and other economic activities by making it easier for residents to move goods and services across communities.

According to the minister, no meaningful economic growth can take place without adequate road and bridge infrastructure.

“When there are no good roads, how do you go to farm and bring your produce to the market? These are the things that lead to economic development. Roads are key,” Wike said.

He cited ongoing road projects, including the Ndikosa Road and the Baragri–Sogotu corridor, saying the completed projects would unlock significant economic opportunities for communities along the routes.

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“By the time those roads are done, do you know the economic activities that will take place along those roads? We should appreciate a government that has taken the pain to execute such stretches of roads,” he said.

The minister argued that successive administrations had neglected several critical infrastructure projects, noting that some roads had remained abandoned for years before the current administration revived them.

Using the Apo-Karshi Road as an example, Wike said the project was awarded in 2010 but remained unfinished for 16 years until the present administration resumed work.

“Apo-Karshi was awarded in 2010. Today we are in 2026—16 good years of nothing. But this is a government that has come. By the end of December, maybe I will carry you there to commission it,” he said.

Responding to concerns over traders displaced by road expansion and reconstruction projects, Wike insisted that the government would not legitimise illegal roadside trading in the name of protecting livelihoods.

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He maintained that roads are not designated markets and allowing traders to occupy newly constructed roads would undermine the purpose of the infrastructure.

“We always encourage illegality to be a source of livelihood. Is that a market? You build a road, you turn it into a market. How can a well-thought-out government allow that?” he asked.

The minister further argued that permitting roadside trading would obstruct traffic flow and diminish the economic benefits expected from the road projects.

“Would that drive economic activities?” he queried, insisting that public infrastructure must be protected to serve its intended purpose.