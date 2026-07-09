The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has recognised six outstanding members of staff for their dedication, professionalism and contributions to effective service delivery as part of activities marking the 2026 Civil Service Week celebration....

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has recognised six outstanding members of staff for their dedication, professionalism and contributions to effective service delivery as part of activities marking the 2026 Civil Service Week celebration.

The award ceremony, held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Abuja, was organised to celebrate officers who distinguished themselves through hard work, commitment and excellence in the discharge of their duties.

According to a statement posted on the X handle of the OSGF on Thursday, July 9, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, commended the award recipients, describing them as examples of the values of integrity, dedication and excellence being promoted by the office.

Kana said the recognition was aimed at encouraging improved performance among staff while rewarding those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their responsibilities.

“Today, we celebrate excellence in service delivery. These awards recognise individuals who have distinguished themselves through hard work, commitment, and outstanding performance. We encourage every member of staff to see this as a challenge to continue giving their best, with the hope of being recognised in future editions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts to promote staff welfare and healthy living, the Permanent Secretary announced the donation of 400 tracksuits to the OSGF Sports Club to support sporting activities among workers.

Kana said the initiative was designed to encourage physical fitness, teamwork and improved productivity among staff.

“In the spirit of this celebration, I have personally donated 400 pieces of Tracksuits for our sporting activities. I believe a good number of staff should benefit from this initiative as we continue to encourage physical fitness, teamwork, and staff welfare,” he stated.

He urged staff to participate actively in sporting activities, noting that sports help reduce stress, strengthen relationships and improve workplace productivity.

“Sports help us relieve stress, build stronger relationships, and return to work refreshed and more productive,” Kana added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. John Chidiebere Ezeamama, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of Permanent Secretaries in the OSGF, said the ceremony was organised to appreciate officers who have shown exceptional commitment and professionalism.

He said recognising excellence was important in motivating workers and strengthening service delivery.

“We made this event possible because excellence in service deserves to be celebrated. Our staff have invested so much in ensuring the effective delivery of our mandate, and it is only fitting that we recognise and appreciate those who have distinguished themselves through hard work and dedication,” Ezeamama said.

Earlier, the Director of Human Resource Management, Mr. Surajo Salisu Usman, described the award ceremony as one of the major highlights of the Civil Service Week celebration.

Usman said the six award recipients were selected through a transparent process based on their exemplary performance, dedication and commitment to duty across various departments of the OSGF.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism that the recognition would motivate other staff members to uphold the values of integrity, accountability, teamwork and professionalism.

Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Richard Enyichi Chigbu, thanked the management for the recognition, assuring that the award would inspire them to continue delivering their responsibilities with greater diligence and commitment.