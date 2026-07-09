The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the detention of a journalist, Zainab Sodiq, over alleged possession of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) without the required authorisation. This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, Favour Dozie,…...

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the detention of a journalist, Zainab Sodiq, over alleged possession of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) without the required authorisation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, Favour Dozie, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Sodiq was intercepted by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) and DSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on July 6 while attempting to travel to Abuja with a drone without an End User Certificate (EUC).

The DSS said the interception was in line with extant regulations issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which place restrictions on the acquisition and operation of drones in Nigeria.

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“When confronted, she admitted to not being in possession of the required documents,” the statement said.

The Service explained that although Sodiq was allowed to board her scheduled flight to Abuja because of a prior engagement, she was directed to report to its National Headquarters on Wednesday, July 8, for the continuation of investigations.

The DSS said investigations have commenced in accordance with existing regulations empowering the Service to impound and sanction individuals or corporate organisations operating Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), commonly known as drones, without the necessary authorisation.

It noted that the enforcement of the regulations is driven by growing global and domestic security concerns surrounding the use of drones, particularly issues relating to public safety and privacy.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism and adherence to the rule of law in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.